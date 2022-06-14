 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Peters, Schuchard and Furaus win Mandan School Board seats; recount is possible

Voters elected newcomers Tom Peters and Heidi Schuchard and incumbent Lori Furaus to the Mandan School Board on Tuesday. 

Peters got 18% of the vote, Schuchard 17% and Furaus 15%, with all precincts reporting. About 6,746 people voted. The other four candidates were Savannah Schmidt (15%), Karmen Siirtola (13%), Lorraine Davis (12%) and Dustine Simmons (11%).

There is possibility of a demand recount as Furaus took the seat over Schmidt by just 10 votes.

Incumbents Ross Munns and Tim Rector did not seek reelection. School board members serve three-year terms and receive an annual salary of $4,400. The newly elected members begin their duties July 18.

Candidates prioritized school safety, teacher retention and the construction of two new district schools in their campaigns. They also discussed their stances on national and local issues including COVID-19 protocols, critical race theory and cameras in classrooms. 

Peters is a retired Mandan Public Schools assistant principal who worked in the district for almost 30 years. 

Schuchard is a youth worker with the Mandan Police Department and mother to an MPS student.

Furaus was first elected to the board in 2013. She is a Bismarck Public Schools teacher and president of the Central Regional Education Association Governing Board. She is a Mandan Public Schools parent.

Schmidt is an accountant and mom of two MPS students.

Tom Peters

Tom Peters

Heidi Schuchard

Heidi Schuchard

Lori Furaus

Lori Furaus

Savannah Schmidt

Savannah Schmidt

Reach Alex Kautzman at 701-250-8255 or alexandra.kautzman@bismarcktribune.com.

