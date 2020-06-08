Numerous North Dakota cities lack candidates

More than 40 North Dakota cities lack candidates for city government this spring.
The cities range in size from more than 1,300 residents in New Rockford, where there is an unexpired two-year city commission term to fill, to fewer than 30 people in Conway and Sibley, where no mayoral candidates have emerged. Voters will determine their city and school elections this week.
Limited candidate pools and aging residents, some of whom go south for the winter, are likely reasons for the issue, North Dakota League of Cities Executive Director Blake Crosby said.
"Particularly for those small cities, there's a lot of pieces that ... come into play when people are looking as to whether or not they want to take on that responsibility," he said.
The issue isn't uncommon for small cities, Secretary of State Al Jaeger said. Voters usually fill the seats by write-ins on the ballot.
Crosby said he's "extraordinarily grateful that even though they may not have wanted to go through the process of running on the front end, if they get written in, they're willing to step up to the plate and say, 'All right, I'll do the job.'"
State law also provides for councils to fill mayoral and council vacancies by appointment or special election.
Voters in Regan, population 44, have written in mayoral candidates with as few as five and two votes in 2016 and 2012, respectively, according to election results.
Regan again has the mayor's seat on the ballot this year, as well as two city council seats, all without candidates.
Mayor Marvin Gillig said he's not running because he's been mayor "for a long time," off and on over 35 years.
City Council Member Otto Uhde said there is little interest among Regan's small population in serving. He is 76 and retired and not seeking another term this year because he lives in Regan part-time. He won his 2016 bid with seven votes.
"Nobody's interested in anything," Uhde said.
In 2018, Regan had two city council seats on the June ballot. The race garnered no candidates or voters.
Appointments have helped fill city council seats, Uhde added. Regan has a five-member city council. The salary is $20 per meeting.
Voters in Glen Ullin also have an empty mayor's race, but by accident.
City Auditor Vicki Horst said there was an oversight on the length of Mayor Audrey Duppong's term from her 2018 election, leading her to miss this year's filing deadline, but she is still seeking another term. It's likely she would do so as a write-in candidate. Duppong did not respond to email or phone messages for comment on the election.
Glen Ullin has about 800 residents. Its city council has six members. The salary is $80 per regular meeting and $30 per special meeting.
The town's 2020 city council race attracted three candidates for as many seats, all for four-year terms.
But no candidates emerged in 2020 or 2016 for unexpired two-year terms, created when sitting officeholders left midterm. Park Board candidates also have been hard to find in recent years.
"It's just kind of the way life is right now," Crosby said. "It's not only for North Dakota. It's for all the states that have a number of small cities, as they continue to decrease in population for whatever reason, mostly because those demographics change."
Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.
