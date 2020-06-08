Numerous North Dakota cities lack candidates

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

More than 40 North Dakota cities lack candidates for city government this spring.

The cities range in size from more than 1,300 residents in New Rockford, where there is an unexpired two-year city commission term to fill, to fewer than 30 people in Conway and Sibley, where no mayoral candidates have emerged. Voters will determine their city and school elections this week.

Limited candidate pools and aging residents, some of whom go south for the winter, are likely reasons for the issue, North Dakota League of Cities Executive Director Blake Crosby said.

"Particularly for those small cities, there's a lot of pieces that ... come into play when people are looking as to whether or not they want to take on that responsibility," he said.

The issue isn't uncommon for small cities, Secretary of State Al Jaeger said. Voters usually fill the seats by write-ins on the ballot.

Crosby said he's "extraordinarily grateful that even though they may not have wanted to go through the process of running on the front end, if they get written in, they're willing to step up to the plate and say, 'All right, I'll do the job.'"