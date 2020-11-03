North Dakota votes for Trump again; Armstrong wins 2nd term in House

President Donald Trump posted a lopsided victory Tuesday in traditionally Republican North Dakota, as did U.S. Rep. Kelly Armstrong.

Trump eased past Democrat Joe Biden to take North Dakota. Trump was expected to roll in the reliably red state where he crushed Hillary Clinton four years ago, and neither man invested much time or energy in the state. No Democrat has carried the state since 1964, and Trump cemented his following in oil-rich North Dakota by committing strongly to the industry.

He unveiled his “America First” energy plan in North Dakota four years ago aimed at spurring production of oil, coal, natural gas and other energy sources. Shortly after taking office, Trump burnished his appeal to the state’s conservatives by pushing through final federal approval of the $3.8 billion Dakota Access pipeline to move North Dakota oil to Illinois.

With 35 of 422 precincts reporting, Trump had 51% of the vote and Biden 46%.

Armstrong, who spent part of his first term defending Trump during impeachment hearings, is returning to the House. The attorney, former state party head and state senator from Dickinson defeated Democrat Zach Raknerud, a retail manager from Minot running his first statewide campaign.