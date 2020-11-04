North Dakota turnout sets record; GOP maintains dominance

The question before voters was whether a bigger board would better serve the state's higher education institutions or if an expansion might make it more difficult for the board to build consensus.

“I don’t know that we’ll see something like this come back, but I think we’ll continue to have conversations about, ‘Is the State Board of Higher Education working as best as it could?’” said Rep. Shannon Roers Jones, R-Fargo.

She favored establishing two boards, one focused on the state’s research universities and the second on the state’s other colleges and universities, to allow members to be more specialized and to ease their workloads.

Sixty-two percent of voters were against Measure 2, which would have altered the way the state constitution is amended. Backers of the measure saw it as a simple way to keep out-of-state influences out of North Dakota. Opponents said it was an attempt at a power grab by the Legislature.

Sen. Dick Dever, R-Bismarck, said he was disappointed that the measure didn’t pass but that the opposition “acknowledged the need for change and suggested it should be something other than Measure 2."

“My hope is they will take the lead on that,” Dever said.