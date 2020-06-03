North Dakota June election ballot processing begins

North Dakota counties began processing primary ballots on Wednesday, less than a week before results are expected in an election held entirely by mail due to the coronavirus pandemic.
In Burleigh County, 38 election workers have been trained and are starting to process and count ballots, interim county Auditor/Treasurer Allan Vietmeier said. Results will be saved and locked and be made known no sooner than 7 p.m. Tuesday, the time election day polling sites would close in a traditional election.
"As far as the process of opening, sorting and tabulating the ballots, the process is the same as it's always been for absentee," Vietmeier said.
The county is using about twice as many workers than would usually process absentee ballots due to the unknown volume of mail-in ballots and for social distancing on various floors of the City/County Building.
The state mailed absentee ballot applications to everyone in the state's central voter file, about 600,000 people. Residents who applied for and received ballots have until 4 p.m. Tuesday to return them to county drop boxes. Mailed ballots must be postmarked June 8 or earlier.
Vietmeier expects "a large return" of ballots between now and Tuesday.
"We've tried our best to get the word out to tell people to ... get your ballot requests in, get the ballots to you and get them returned to us as soon as possible, but there's always people that wait until the very last minute," he said.
Voters will decide city and school races and also will select candidates for county, legislative, judicial, state office and congressional races to go on to November's general election.
County auditors have sent out about 192,000 mail-in ballots, more than 102,000 of which had been returned by Wednesday afternoon.
Burleigh County had sent out 27,519 ballots, 13,947 of which had been returned. Burleigh had 14,407 primary ballots cast in 2018, a 19% turnout.
Morton County had sent out 8,276 ballots, 4,275 of which had been returned. Morton had 3,350 primary ballots cast in 2018, a 14% turnout.
Morton County Auditor Dawn Rhone said 24 election workers -- more than the usual 10 to process absentee ballots -- have already processed the ballots returned thus far.
“We’re on top of it,” she said.
About just as many ballots are still unreturned. Rhone urges voters to return their ballot on time. Drop boxes are available throughout the county, as far as Hebron.
North Dakota Secretary of State Al Jaeger said the number of 2020 primary ballots sent out exceeds the number of 2012 primary ballots cast. That election had a 33% turnout. He called the 2020 ballot total so far "encouraging."
North Dakota's 2018 primary had 115,226 ballots cast, or a 20% turnout. The 2016 primary had 139,957 ballots cast, or a 24.5% turnout.
The state's 2018 general election generated 330,598 ballots cast, or a 57% turnout. North Dakota's high-profile U.S. Senate race and a measure that aimed to legalize marijuana likely drew voters. General elections usually have a greater turnout than primaries.
North Dakota's 2020 primary will put to use new election equipment for the first time, including 425 ballot scanners distributed to counties last summer.
Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.
