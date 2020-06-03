North Dakota June election ballot processing begins

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

North Dakota counties began processing primary ballots on Wednesday, less than a week before results are expected in an election held entirely by mail due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In Burleigh County, 38 election workers have been trained and are starting to process and count ballots, interim county Auditor/Treasurer Allan Vietmeier said. Results will be saved and locked and be made known no sooner than 7 p.m. Tuesday, the time election day polling sites would close in a traditional election.

"As far as the process of opening, sorting and tabulating the ballots, the process is the same as it's always been for absentee," Vietmeier said.

The county is using about twice as many workers than would usually process absentee ballots due to the unknown volume of mail-in ballots and for social distancing on various floors of the City/County Building.

The state mailed absentee ballot applications to everyone in the state's central voter file, about 600,000 people. Residents who applied for and received ballots have until 4 p.m. Tuesday to return them to county drop boxes. Mailed ballots must be postmarked June 8 or earlier.

Vietmeier expects "a large return" of ballots between now and Tuesday.