Members elected to Burleigh, Morton County commissions

Geloff, who has worked in automobile mechanics for 30 years, decided to run for commissioner after encouragement from friends. He said he believes whether a business closes or requires masks should be left up to the business owner. Geloff also said he wants to see an end to special assessments for roadwork.

Matthews is an early childhood intervention specialist who said her experience would be helpful on the Burleigh County Human Service Zone Board. She said she saw a need for the investigation into Interim Human Service Zone Director Kim Osadchuk, and she wants to see a more diverse human service zone board.

Woodcox said he ran for reelection because the county needs someone with experience to lead it through the COVID-19 pandemic and energy crises it faces. He said development in the county should be analyzed as it comes and that developments should not disturb rural life. He also said they should remain close to Bismarck in order to access infrastructure.

Morton County Commission

Boehm has served on several local boards, including the Morton County Farm Bureau, and has worked with the Legislature. He said during his campaign that he wants to balance the growth of Morton County with the community's agrarian background and address agricultural land tax valuations.