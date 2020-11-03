Members elected to Burleigh, Morton County commissions

Brian Bitner and Becky Matthews will serve on the Burleigh County Commission, while Nathan Boehm, Ron Leingang and Raymond S. Morrell will fill open seats on the Morton County Commission.
Bitner earned 27% of the vote and Matthews 26% to win spots on the Burleigh County Commission in the general election. They defeated Jerry Woodcox (25%) and Brian Geloff (21%), with all precincts reporting.
Both Bitner and Woodcox were seeking reelection. Bitner has been on the commission since 2008 and Woodcox since 2000.
The three other seats on the commission were not up for election. Members serve four-year terms.
Boehm got 26% of the vote, Leingang got 23% and Morrell got 20% to win seats on the Morton County Commission, with all precincts reporting. The three defeated Tom Peters (17%) and Wayne Papke (14%).
Leingang was the only incumbent in the race. Both Cody Schulz and Bruce Strinden decided not to seek another term on the commission. The remaining two seats were not up for election. Members serve four-year terms.
Burleigh County Commission
Bitner owns his own construction company and is a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps. He ran for another term because some residents asked him to run. He said that during his time on the commission he has done what the public wants. He also praised the use of a budget committee to help create the county's 2021 budget.
Geloff, who has worked in automobile mechanics for 30 years, decided to run for commissioner after encouragement from friends. He said he believes whether a business closes or requires masks should be left up to the business owner. Geloff also said he wants to see an end to special assessments for roadwork.
Matthews is an early childhood intervention specialist who said her experience would be helpful on the Burleigh County Human Service Zone Board. She said she saw a need for the investigation into Interim Human Service Zone Director Kim Osadchuk, and she wants to see a more diverse human service zone board.
Woodcox said he ran for reelection because the county needs someone with experience to lead it through the COVID-19 pandemic and energy crises it faces. He said development in the county should be analyzed as it comes and that developments should not disturb rural life. He also said they should remain close to Bismarck in order to access infrastructure.
Morton County Commission
Boehm has served on several local boards, including the Morton County Farm Bureau, and has worked with the Legislature. He said during his campaign that he wants to balance the growth of Morton County with the community's agrarian background and address agricultural land tax valuations.
Leingang, the incumbent, sought reelection because he enjoys being on the commission, he told the Tribune. He said that during his time on the commission, sales tax revenue has increased, mill levies have stayed flat and the county helped build the Burleigh-Morton Detention Center. He was first elected to the commission in 2012.
Morrell served six years in the U.S. Marine Corps, was the vice president of the Morton County Park Board and helped found the North Dakota Cowboy Hall of Fame. He said that voters told him during the campaign they were concerned about road maintenance, and he wanted to maintain roads in a way that makes sense.
Papke, a self-described taxpayer advocate and former financial adviser, said the county should consider a cap on how much it can increase property taxes each year and focus on needs-based budgeting. He also said Morton County needs to be more economically diverse.
Peters is a former assistant principal at Mandan Middle School. He said he was concerned about how small businesses are doing during the COVID-19 pandemic, and he wants to work with businesses to see what they need to promote economic growth in the county.
Reach Sam Nelson at 701-250-8264 or sam.nelson@bismarcktribune.com.
