Mandan School Board candidates share priorities, views on district issues

Safety, new school construction and teacher retention are top priorities for Mandan School Board candidates.

Six challengers and one incumbent are running for three at-large seats on the nine-person board. Board members Ross Munns and Tim Rector are not seeking reelection. School board members serve three-year terms and receive an annual salary of $4,400.

The candidates are Lorraine Davis, founder of several nonprofit organizations benefiting low-income families; Lori Furaus, Bismarck Public Schools teacher and incumbent who was first elected to the board in 2013; Tom Peters, retired Mandan Public Schools assistant principal; Savannah Schmidt, accountant; Heidi Schuchard, youth worker with the Mandan Police Department; Karmen Siirtola, business owner; and Dustine Simmons, warehouse person at Basin Electric Power Cooperative.

Candidates, who responded to a questionnaire from The Bismarck Tribune, agreed that the two new schools being built in the district will help ensure that students have adequate space as the district continues to grow.

"The district continues to do a great job of looking at enrollment projections and working with the city and other sources to see where growth will most likely occur in the future," Peters said.

Siirtola and Davis said it is important to find a way to balance the budget without putting more strain on taxpayers. Schuchard said as more classrooms are built, the district also needs to focus on finding teachers to fill them.

“I believe that our district needs to be more proactive with overcrowding in our schools instead of being reactive,” Schuchard said. “We need to keep current educators and continue to increase the number of new educators so classroom sizes can be smaller where students are able to have more teacher contact.”

More than half of the candidates identified teacher retention as an important issue. When asked how they would support teachers, candidates suggested creating more communication opportunities and taking teachers’ needs to heart. Schmidt and Peters proposed retaining teachers with desirable benefit packages. Furaus said she would like to provide ways to gather feedback and gain perspective from staff.

“One of the best ways to support staff is to provide opportunities for them to have a voice in the decision-making process,” Furaus said. “Another crucial way to support teachers and staff is to ensure that buildings are adequately staffed and that employees have access to the resources they need to do their job successfully.”

Some candidates expressed concern over nationalized politics interfering with academics. A law passed last year by the North Dakota Legislature prohibits schools from including instruction relating to critical race theory, which is defined in the bill as the theory that racism is not merely the product of learned individual bias or prejudice, but that racism is systemically embedded in American society and the American legal system to facilitate racial inequality.

Candidates supported the legislation, saying the theory is inappropriate for K-12 students, or inaccurate.

“Critical race theory should have never entered our schools to begin with,” Simmons said. “How can our kids focus on learning if they are continuously reminded of their race?”

Furaus and Davis both said that while they do not support teaching critical race theory in Mandan schools, they hope people will not confuse it with other initiatives.

"I hope people don’t mix up critical race theory with diversity, equity and inclusion," said Davis, who is founder and CEO of NATIVE Inc. and the Native American Development Center.

Another national topic making its way to school boards and lawmakers is the use of cameras in the classroom. Davis, Peters, Schmidt and Simmons said they would not support installing cameras in classrooms.

Furaus, Schuchard and Siirtola said they would need to know the reason why the cameras are being used before they would support them in classrooms.

“It comes down to motive,” Siirtola said. “If cameras are needed because of increased safety concerns due to outside forces, then yes, cameras serve a purpose. Overall, we must look at studies that are available regarding the psyche of our children. Do they look at cameras as a plus or a minus? Several avenues should be considered before making the definitive choice.”

All of the candidates agreed that community members should play some role in reviewing curriculum.

“As a mom, I want to know and understand what my children are learning,” Schmidt said. “It is important in a successful school district to build connections between parents, communities, staff, and school board. With these connections, we can strengthen the support of our students.”

Reach Alex Kautzman at 701-250-8255 or alexandra.kautzman@bismarcktribune.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.