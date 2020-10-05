Local election officials ready for voters amid pandemic

Every poll worker position for Morton County has been filled, and a few people are even on a waiting list, County Auditor Dawn Rhone said. Of the 105 poll workers, about half have never worked an election before.

New this year to counties around the state are electronic pollbooks that replace the previous paper versions counties used. Election workers will be able to scan a voter's driver's license and pull up information on a tablet. Rhone said the new system will prevent people from voting at the wrong location. If a voter is at the wrong precinct, he or she will be notified when checking in and told the correct polling site.

Morton County will have 12 polling sites, the same as in previous years, but officials did move some locations to larger venues to facilitate social distancing, including in Flasher, Almont and Glen Ullin. Voting booths also will be spaced farther apart.

Election workers in Morton County will be provided gloves and hand sanitizer, Rhone said. She has not purchased the supplies yet, so she did not know what the cost would be. Burleigh County ordered masks, face shields and sneeze guards to protect workers and voters. That personal protective equipment cost about $11,000, White said, and was funded via the federal CARES Act pandemic economic rescue package. Polling locations also will have hand sanitizer.