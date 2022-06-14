Lee, Hager and Eckroth leading in Bismarck School Board race, recount required

Incumbent Jon Lee and newcomers Josh Hager and Emily Eckroth were leading in the race for three seats on the Bismarck School Board on Tuesday night. The race will go to an automatic recount due to results being too close to call.

With all 25 precincts reporting, Lee had 19% of the vote, Hager had 18% and Eckroth had 12% with just three more votes than Amanda Peterson, who also had 12%. The other six candidates are Amanda Davis (8%), Travis Jensen (8%), Nick Thueson (7%), Rebecca Pitkin (7%), Greg Wheeler (5%) and Natasha Gourd (5%).

Incumbents Karl Lembke and Matt Sagsveen did not seek reelection. School board members serve four-year terms and receive an annual salary of $9,000. The newly elected members begin their duties July 1.

Candidates prioritized growth management, better communication and meeting academic goals in their campaigns.

They also discussed their stances on national and local issues including COVID-19 protocols, critical race theory and cameras in classrooms.

Lee was first elected in 2018 and served as the board president. He is the owner of Bread Poets and has two kids at BPS schools.

Hager is a senior market service representative at WBI Energy and father of three kids currently enrolled in BPS.

Eckroth is a general practice physician and has four kids in BPS.

Peterson is director of educational improvement and support for the North Dakota Department of Public Instruction. She is a mother to three BPS students.

Reach Alex Kautzman at 701-250-8255 or alexandra.kautzman@bismarcktribune.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.