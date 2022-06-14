 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Lee, Hager and Eckroth leading in Bismarck School Board race, recount required

  • Updated
  • 0

Incumbent Jon Lee and newcomers Josh Hager and Emily Eckroth were leading in the race for three seats on the Bismarck School Board on Tuesday night. The race will go to an automatic recount due to results being too close to call.

With all 25 precincts reporting, Lee had 19% of the vote, Hager had 18% and Eckroth had 12% with just three more votes than Amanda Peterson, who also had 12%. The other six candidates are Amanda Davis (8%), Travis Jensen (8%), Nick Thueson (7%), Rebecca Pitkin (7%), Greg Wheeler (5%) and Natasha Gourd (5%).

Incumbents Karl Lembke and Matt Sagsveen did not seek reelection. School board members serve four-year terms and receive an annual salary of $9,000. The newly elected members begin their duties July 1.

Candidates prioritized growth management, better communication and meeting academic goals in their campaigns. 

They also discussed their stances on national and local issues including COVID-19 protocols, critical race theory and cameras in classrooms. 

People are also reading…

Lee was first elected in 2018 and served as the board president. He is the owner of Bread Poets and has two kids at BPS schools.

Hager is a senior market service representative at WBI Energy and father of three kids currently enrolled in BPS.

Eckroth is a general practice physician and has four kids in BPS.

Peterson is director of educational improvement and support for the North Dakota Department of Public Instruction. She is a mother to three BPS students.

+3 
Jon Lee mug

Jon Lee

 PROVIDED
+3 
Josh Hager

Josh Hager

 PROVIDED
+3 
Emily Eckroth

Emily Eckroth

 Provided
+3 
Amanda Peterson.jpeg

Amanda J. Peterson

 PROVIDED

Reach Alex Kautzman at 701-250-8255 or alexandra.kautzman@bismarcktribune.com.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

South Dakota’s Noem, Thune repel GOP challenges from right

South Dakota’s Noem, Thune repel GOP challenges from right

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has won the Republican primary for another term, defeating a former legislative leader who accused her of using the office to mount a 2024 White House bid. The first-term governor’s primary win Tuesday against former South Dakota House Speaker Steve Haugaard gives her a commanding advantage in November. She’ll face Democratic state Rep. Jamie Smith, who did not face a primary challenger. Noem has used this election fundraising cycle to collect a record amount of money for a South Dakota gubernatorial candidate — bringing in more than $15 million from a series of fundraisers all over the country. Republicans Sen. John Thune and Rep. Dusty Johnson also won their primary campaigns on Tuesday.

Watch Now: Related Video

This transforming robot can travel through your body and heal you from within

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News