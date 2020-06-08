Judge OKs process for North Dakota June election ballots with questioned signatures

A voter has until the meeting of the vote canvassing board on the sixth day following the election to confirm the legitimacy of his or her signature.

“If the voter does not respond to the notice, and if the canvassing board determines that the signatures do not match, the ballot shall not be counted,” Welte’s order said.

Voters with rejected ballots are to be sent a written notice explaining the reason.

Grand Forks resident Maria Fallon Romo, who has multiple sclerosis, and the groups Self Advocacy Solutions ND and the League of Women Voters of North Dakota sued in May. They argued that the state’s signature-matching process for absentee ballots was error-prone, and that voters who had their ballots rejected by election officials were never informed that their vote didn’t count.

In the Nov. 18 general election, 334 out of 95,562 absentee or mail-in ballots were rejected due to signature mismatches, according to the U.S. Election Assistance Commission. Fifty-one of those were in Burleigh County.

Attorneys for the state have asked Welte to dismiss the lawsuit, saying the longstanding law helps protect the integrity of elections.