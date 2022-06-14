Howe wins GOP race for North Dakota secretary of state

Republican voters have nominated a state lawmaker to be North Dakota’s next secretary of state.

Michael Howe bested Marvin Lepp 68% to 32% in Tuesday’s primary, with 307 of 398 precincts fully reporting as of 11 p.m. The Associated Press declared Howe the winner.

"It's quite the honor to get an overwhelming amount of support from Republicans across North Dakota tonight," Howe said. "Excited to move on to the next chapter in the campaign and on to November."

Howe, of West Fargo, has been a state representative since 2016. The Casselton-area farmer sits on the powerful House Appropriations Committee. Republicans endorsed him for secretary in April. Lepp is a service adviser at a family owned dealership in Bismarck.

Howe will face Democrat Jeffrey Powell in the November general election. A Democrat has run the secretary of state's office only from 1989-92. Powell was not challenged in the Democratic-NPL primary.

Longtime Republican incumbent Al Jaeger is not seeking reelection. The secretary of state's annual salary is $114,486.

The two Republican primary candidates touted distinct backgrounds for the office.

Howe cited his business and farming background and legislative experience in his bid. He said he wanted the secretary of state's office to play a role in helping the state's economy diversify, being a "front door" for new businesses. He also said office technology should be modernized.

Lepp touted his background in his candidacy, having "worn a lot of hats over the years" and being "very detail-orientated." He said he would focus on streamlining business registration and other office functions.

The candidates had different views about election integrity.

Lepp said his "first and foremost" priority would be election integrity, or "the actual evaluation of our elections to make sure that every county, every precinct is run with the same manner."

Howe said, "We have to gain the public's trust back in our election process." He called North Dakota's voting system "a great process" and advocated for education about the state's election administration.

The secretary of state office has 33 employees and a two-year budget of about $14 million. It oversees elections, tracks campaign spending reports, registers lobbyists, and licenses businesses, home inspectors, contractors, notaries public, nonprofit groups and other organizations. It maintains a central indexing system of liens against crops, real estate and other property and is a repository for trademarks and trade names.

Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.

