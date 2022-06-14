Election results 2022 Primary

Check out the latest local election results from competitive races.
Voters have chosen a Bismarck accountant as their next mayor.
Bismarck’s incumbent mayor and the man seeking to unseat him both see long-term planning as key to the city’s future, but they have sharply di…
Handling growth, improving communication and meeting academic goals are some of the top priorities for Bismarck School Board candidates.
North Dakota voters who haven't taken advantage of early in-person voting or vote-by-mail options go to the polls Tuesday to decide local race…
Safety, new school construction and teacher retention are top priorities for Mandan School Board candidates.
Anne Cleary and Greg Zenker have won seats on the Bismarck City Commission.
Candidates for Bismarck City Commission have strong feelings about property taxes, water rates and special assessments.
Peters, Schuchard and Furaus have won Mandan School Board seats.
Republican voters picked state Rep. Michael Howe to be their nominee for North Dakota’s next secretary of state.
Republican John Hoeven and Democrat Katrina Christiansen will square off in the November general election for Hoeven's seat in the U.S. Senate.
