Election day arrives in North Dakota; local and statewide races are on ballot

061422-nws-vote.jpg

Beth Urlacher, right, inserts her ballot to be tabulated on Monday morning at the early voting site at Disciples Church on Memorial Highway in Mandan. At left is election judge Marlys Balkowitsch. "I like to do it early and not have to deal with crowds," Urlacher said. Since Wednesday, there had been 174 voters at the early voting site. Today is election day.

 Tom Stromme

North Dakota voters who haven't taken advantage of early in-person voting or vote-by-mail options go to the polls Tuesday to decide local races, and to send nominees on to the November general election in county and statewide races.

Bismarck residents will decide who will lead the city for the next four years, and residents of both Bismarck and Mandan will fill school board seats amid a nationwide discussion of weighty issues such as classroom security and curriculum content.

There also are Republican primary contests in numerous state legislative districts, and not every GOP incumbent will move on to November.

U.S. Sen. John Hoeven is seen as a shoo-in for a third term in the Republican primary over Riley Kuntz, a political newcomer and oil field worker, The Associated Press reported. Hoeven raised more than $3.2 million leading up to the primary, Federal Election Commission filings show. Kuntz, who works on a drill rig in western North Dakota and gathered the needed signatures to challenge Hoeven, raised less than $5,000.

People are also reading…

Hoeven was endorsed by Republicans at the party convention in April, narrowly defeating state Rep. Rick Becker, of Bismarck.

Democrats endorsed Katrina Christenson, a University of Jamestown engineering professor, for the seat. She's challenged in the primary by Michael Steele, a Fargo art and antiques dealer, who is largely unknown even by Democratic Party officials.

To find where to vote in Burleigh County, go to https://www.burleighco.com/elections/. To find where to vote in Morton County, go to https://www.mortonnd.org/elections.

For those who have a difficult time finding transportation to a polling site, Bis-Man Transit will be offering free rides for CAT Bus riders and Paratransit riders on election day. For more information, go to https://bismantransit.com/.

About 48,000 people had already voted by Monday afternoon through early voting or mail voting, according to the Secretary of State's website.

North Dakota has no voter registration. State Census Office Manager Kevin Iverson estimates almost 590,000 people are eligible to vote in Tuesday’s election, according to AP. Turnout in June primaries historically is around 25%.

The June 2020 election, which was held entirely by mail due to the coronavirus pandemic, had a turnout of about 160,000, or about 27.5% of eligible voters.

