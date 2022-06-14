Cleary, Zenker win seats on Bismarck City Commission

Voters elected challenger Anne Cleary and incumbent Greg Zenker to the Bismarck City Commission on Tuesday.

Cleary got 30% of the vote and Zenker received 28% with all precincts reporting. The other two candidates were Brittany Leischner and Michael Connelly. They got 22% and 20% respectively. About 17,751 people voted.

Incumbent Nancy Guy did not seek reelection. The Bismarck City Commission is made up of four commissioners and the mayor, who serves as chairman. Terms are for four years. The position has an annual salary of $15,712. Commissioners begin their duties June 28.

Cleary owns White Lace Bridal and Hiccups, a boutique children’s store downtown. She is involved with Downtown Business Association of Bismarck, Bismarck Arts Bash, Bismarck Together 2045 Comprehensive Plan Advisory Board and the University of Mary Alumni Committee.

Cleary celebrated the win Tuesday night with close friends and campaign volunteers.

“I’m just super excited and super grateful for everybody that helped me with my campaign and all the people that went out and voted,” she said. “I know that I definitely talked to a lot of first-time voters, and that's really exciting to see in Bismarck. I’m just really excited to get to do the most I can for Bismarck at this point and am looking forward to Bismarck’s future.”

Zenker was elected to the board in 2018. He works for Northern Plains Plumbing and Heating. He is involved with the Bismarck-Mandan Homebuilders Association, St. Mary's Catholic Church and Light of Christ Catholic Schools and was a director for the North Dakota Association of Builders board.

Zenker said he would be celebrating with a group.

“Obviously I’m grateful,” he said. “Whatever I’ve done in the last four years, the citizens of Bismarck approved of it and granted me another four years.”

Leischner is a real estate agent who operates Leischner Electric DBA Unicom, a third-generation family business, and owns the seasonal women's clothing boutique Cobalt Moon.

Connelly is a traveling staffer for DTN Staffing and owns a nonmedical home care business. He is the administrator of a local Facebook group called "We the People of Burleigh Cty., Bismarck, Schools and Parks and Recreation." Connelly unsuccessfully sought a spot on the commission in 2020.

Property taxes, water rates and special assessments were issues during the campaign.

A new tier system for water rates approved in 2018 has been criticized by some residents as being too expensive. The last two city budgets have raised property taxes by a total of about $8 million, in moves that city officials said would keep Bismarck financially stable but some critics have said should have been spread out over a longer period of time.

The commission reconvened its Special Assessment Task Force after the 2021 Legislature passed a law that allows cities to replace some special assessments with a fee. The task force is working on a tier system and is aiming to put a proposal before voters on the November ballot.

Reach Alex Kautzman at 701-250-8255 or alexandra.kautzman@bismarcktribune.com.

