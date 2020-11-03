Vetter elected Burleigh County auditor

Leo Vetter will serve as Burleigh County’s next auditor after defeating Tracy Potter in Tuesday’s election.

Vetter received 50% of the vote and Potter 49% in Tuesday’s election, with all precincts reporting.

Vetter will serve until 2022, when former auditor Kevin Glatt’s term was set to end. Glatt resigned in October 2019 without offering a reason.

The position is one of the county’s chief financial officers. The auditor also oversees elections and manages public records. The starting salary for the position is between $78,769 and $88,566, depending on experience, according to Burleigh County Election Manager Erika White.

Vetter decided to run for auditor to return to his passion for accounting, to make sure taxpayer money is spent wisely and to work with county residents.

He supported the Burleigh County Commission's use of a budget committee this year and said the auditor's goal should be to work with residents who have any concerns about the county.

Before owning his own construction company, Vetter worked in the state auditor's office for 3 ½ years in the 1980s. He helped audit local governments, including counties, as part of his work. He formed Vetter Homes in the late 1980s.