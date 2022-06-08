Bismarck mayor candidates disagree on waterfront development

Bismarck’s incumbent mayor and the man seeking to unseat him both see long-term planning as key to the city’s future, but they have sharply differing views on waterfront development as part of that plan.

Incumbent Steve Bakken, 54, is running for a second term at the city’s helm. He was elected to the post in 2018, defeating incumbent Mike Seminary and a second challenger, Isaac Afoakwa. Bakken got nearly 58% of the vote in that race. Seminary pulled about 38%.

Bakken grew up in Grand Forks and attended the University of North Dakota. He's lived in Bismarck since 2011. He worked as a broadcaster for 40 years, and also worked in consulting and logistics. He is the director of business strategy with McGough Construction.

Bakken is being challenged this year by Bismarck accountant Mike Schmitz, 60, who announced his candidacy in December. He holds a bachelor's degree and a master's in business administration from the University of Mary. He's a partner in the CPA firm Schmitz-Holmstrom and has worked as an accountant for 38 years.

The mayor's 2022 salary is $28,806.

Waterfront

Bakken believes the waterfront is the city’s second-greatest asset after its people, and he has pushed waterfront development as a way to mitigate the city’s share of property tax. He said the effort could connect north Bismarck with south Bismarck -- from Double Ditch to General Sibley Park.

“There’s so many opportunities with development on the waterfront that just don’t exist right now,” he said. “It’s about bringing people into the community and having them spend tourism dollars.”

Bakken sees the waterfront as a place for public marinas, commercial real estate, retail and even entertainment space.

“There’s nothing cooler than pulling up in your boat and listening to a concert,” he said. “Why do we not have that amenity here in Bismarck on our beautiful river?”

Schmitz doesn’t buy into the idea.

His calculations show the city’s sales tax revenue would have to more than double to eliminate city property tax, he said. The riverfront is valuable but there isn’t much land available for development “unless you give up a park or two or go outside city limits,” Schmitz said.

Development also comes with the need for city services and added infrastructure on land that could be unstable, according to Schmitz.

“There are only so many people in Bismarck, and I doubt you’ll generate that much more revenue from visitors,” he said.

Bakken questions Schmitz's calculations and views on the subject.

“Because apparently 'That’s the way we’ve always done it' is a good thing?” he said. “Lack of long-term planning and lack of vision is what got the city of Bismarck financially in trouble in the first place.”

Bakken’s math on the topic is based on conversations with commerce, tourism and state parks officials, who he says “have a little bit better insight” on what waterfront development can bring to the community and the state.

Bakken

Bakken among his accomplishments since taking office touted taking steps to turn around a city he said was on its way to bankruptcy because of bad policies and a “horrendous” budgeting process.

The city hadn’t had a water rate increase in 14 years until one was approved in 2018, and the system’s needs had been “kicked down the road,” he said.

The system is set up under an enterprise fund, which is meant to make enough money to keep up with maintenance and growth, Bakken said. Water should have been available at rates that encouraged use, but without storage the city had to recommend conservation.

The city doesn’t “touch a fraction of the water we’re allowed to take off the Missouri River as a municipality. We don’t even come close," he said. "We could make more but we don’t have the capacity to store it.”

The city until recently hasn’t utilized state Water Commission funds to pay for projects, Bakken said. Several projects are now in the queue and will be considered during the next legislative session. The commission in 2017 gave about $1 billion to other cities for water projects. Bismarck didn’t get any “because they didn’t ask,” Bakken said.

“That was policy and that was bad policy,” he said.

Property tax rates were another problem he and commissioners inherited when they took office in 2018, Bakken said. The city’s budget process for years included no base budgeting and no long-term planning, and expenses were eating away at reserve funds, which Bakken likened to a person’s credit rating. If the reserve fund is gone, “you’re broke,” he said.

“That was the path the city was on,” he said. “We fixed that and we fixed it over two years.”

Bakken voted in favor of budgets that raised property taxes by a total of about $8 million in 2021 and 2022. Lengthening the time over which the tax increase was made might have softened the blow, but Bakken believes it would have cost taxpayers millions of dollars because inflation is increasing the cost of needed projects.

“I thought it was incumbent upon us who were at the table at that time to fix it on our watch,” he said. “We were elected to make tough decisions and the right decisions, and that’s what we did.”

Bismarck is vibrant and growing because of policy changes and simple fixes under his administration, Bakken said. He called himself pro-growth, pro-development and pro-building, but said a city’s growth has to be sustainable.

“Economic development and growth has its own heartbeat, its own pulse,” he said. “You can speed up the pulse sometimes but you still have to follow that to a certain degree. You can’t outpace it.”

“We need to be looking out 20, 25, 30 years, where does the community need to be, rather than where are we today,” he said.

Schmitz

Schmitz is campaigning on a platform of increased transparency that he says should go beyond simply telling the public “this is what we’re doing” and taking input at public hearings.

“It’s, 'Here’s what we are looking at having to do, and here’s how we’re going to get there,' so we don’t have any surprises hit people,” Schmitz said.

He’d do that through an increased presence in traditional media and social media, and more of what he called personal “coffee-type” conversations.

“When you have something going on in your life that you’re looking for advice on, you’re going to reach out for it,” Schmitz said. “Now this is going from the opposite direction: We know we’re going to impact people. How do we get the information out to them?”

Schmitz said he would have handled some recent decisions differently. Water rate adjustments were likely needed, he said, but he’s not sure the new tiered rates were calculated in a manner that was fair to all users.

"I don’t think that was vetted well,” he said.

Rates now won’t likely drop dramatically, but Schmitz said there are some adjustments that could be made.

Some adjustment was necessary in city property taxes too, Schmitz said, but it could have been implemented over a longer period.

“A year ago, when that increase came in, we already knew valuations were going to be changing,” he said. “Did we need all of that mill levy then, knowing property values were going to go up, which is effectively another increase in taxes? I think more of a stair-stepped approach over two years was probably appropriate.”

Planning at the city level shouldn't be done on a one- or two-year basis, but three to five with an eye toward the longer term to allow for flexibility, Schmitz said.

“We can’t say we’re going to try to plan for 20 to 25 years, because honestly things change year to year,” he said. “We have to have kind of a global idea what that might be, but our plan has got to be three to five years and continue to monitor that so we can be moderate in our adjustments.”

Schmitz said part of the mayor’s job is asking tough questions to get the best answers. If elected, he plans to approach the job using the same kind of leadership he’s used in his accounting business for 38 years. He’d aim at teamwork among schools, the county, parks department and community groups.

“We all need to work together and try to come to an agreement about what’s best for the community, and not isolate ourselves or form isolated pockets,” he said.

Bismarck is a safe community with beautiful views and “generally speaking, a community that cares for one another,” Schmitz said, adding “we need to be more welcoming at the same time.”

“Sometimes we’re maybe a little closed to the new people coming into the community,” he said. “We need to be more like ambassadors."

It might not be an effort that can be driven from the mayor’s chair, Schmitz said, “but it certainly can be encouraged.”

Reach Travis Svihovec at 701-250-8260 or Travis.Svihovec@bismarcktribune.com

