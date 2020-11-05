Battle brewing over deceased candidate's House seat; governor has 'overstepped,' House chief says

A lawsuit headed to North Dakota's Supreme Court appears likely, Springer said.

"I could see a valid case in any number of these scenarios, depending on how the court wants to look at the situation," he said.

Democrats have the strongest case, according to Wood, the UND political science professor, who sees "a few questions that I think that are going to have to be resolved in the courts." He believes the governor's argument for appointment appears the weakest without a court precedent.

Key is the definition of a "qualified elector" status of a legislative candidate, and whether Andahl, who died a month before Election Day, could be qualified, according to Wood.

"I don't see how a dead person can be a qualified elector," he said. "If they can't be a qualified elector, then they can't hold that office and they should not have been on that ballot, and the person that was harmed was the next-highest vote-getter. That to me seems like the strongest, most straightforward argument, and people may not like that."

A lawsuit would raise questions of who represents the governor if the attorney general is at odds with him, and whether the House seat would be held vacant after Dec. 1 as a lawsuit played out.