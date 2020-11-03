Baesler secures third term as state superintendent

State Superintendent Kirsten Baesler will serve a third term overseeing K-12 education in North Dakota, defeating challenger Brant J. Dick on Tuesday.

Baesler had secured 59% of the vote to Dick’s 40%, with 385 of 422 precincts reporting.

Baesler issued a statement saying she was "deeply grateful to have again earned the support of North Dakotans."

"In the next four years, we must work as one to learn from our experience and provide an even stronger education for our young people," she said. "We will continue to put students first, support our teachers, fund our schools fairly, and protect our taxpayers. This is work that’s worth doing."

Baesler was seeking a third term overseeing North Dakota’s schools. She was first elected to the post in 2012.

In interviews, she has said she’s worked to change the culture of the Department of Public Instruction from one that exists to carry out federal education laws to one that serves students, teachers and families.

Baesler was arrested for drunken driving in February and pleaded guilty to misdemeanor DUI. She has since sought treatment.