Baesler leads in race for state superintendent

The race for state superintendent was leaning in incumbent Kirsten Baesler’s favor after partial results came in Tuesday night.

With 96 of 422 precincts fully reporting, Baesler had secured 62% of the vote to Underwood Superintendent Brant J. Dick’s 37%.

Baesler is seeking a third term overseeing North Dakota’s schools. She was first elected to the post in 2012.

In interviews, she has said she’s worked to change the culture of the Department of Public Instruction from one that exists to carry out federal education laws to one that serves students, teachers and families.

Baesler was arrested for drunken driving in February and pleaded guilty to misdemeanor DUI. She has since sought treatment.

Dick is superintendent of the Underwood School District, where he also serves as activities director. He has worked as a teacher, principal, coach and dual-credit college-level instructor.