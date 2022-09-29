Absentee ballots available Thursday in North Dakota

Absentee ballots are available Thursday to North Dakota voters for the Nov. 8 general election.

Voters will be determining a new secretary of state, and deciding whether to legalize recreational marijuana and whether to impose term limits on state lawmakers and the governor.

Several statewide offices are on the ballot -- secretary of state, attorney general, agriculture commissioner, tax commissioner, U.S. House, U.S. Senate, two seats on the Public Service Commission and one seat on the state Supreme Court.

Voters also will be electing state lawmakers after reapportionment of the Legislature last year following the 2020 census. Ninety-eight of 141 seats are on the ballot, including for new subdistricts encompassing tribal nations.

About 30 lawmakers won't be back in Bismarck next year, including three of four legislative leaders and both House and Senate appropriations committee chairmen, meaning new hands will guide the legislative session set to convene in January.

Republicans control the Legislature and hold all the state's elected offices and congressional seats.

Absentee ballots are available to request online at vip.sos.nd.gov/absentee.

More ballots have been cast before Election Day in recent years -- from 38% in the 2016 general election to 48% in 2018 to 75% in 2020, according to the North Dakota Association of Counties.

Early in-person voting in Burleigh County is from Oct. 26-29, Oct. 31-Nov. 5 and Nov. 7 at the Bismarck Event Center. A full schedule of early voting times is at burleighco.com/elections/early/.

Early in-person voting in Morton County is from Oct. 26-29, Oct. 31-Nov. 5 and Nov. 7 at Disciples Church in Mandan.

General election voters will decide congressional, statewide, legislative, judicial and county races, along with the ballot measures on marijuana and term limits. City, school district and park district races were decided in the June election.

Turnout in the June election was nearly 19% statewide. Turnout in the November 2020 election was nearly 63%. Turnout is usually much higher for a general election.

Secretary of State Al Jaeger this month provided ballots to 160 North Dakota military and overseas voters in 31 countries.

Jaeger is not seeking reelection. A general election 2022 candidate list is at vip.sos.nd.gov/candidatelist.aspx?eid=326.