4 candidates vie for 2 seats on Bismarck City Commission, Mandan race uncontested

Candidates for Bismarck City Commission have strong feelings about property taxes, water rates and special assessments.

One incumbent and three challengers are running for two seats on the commission.

Candidates are Mike Connelly, a traveling staffer for DTN Staffing, local business owners Anne Cleary and Brittany Leischner, and Commissioner Greg Zenker. Commissioner Nancy Guy is not seeking a third term.

Commissioners serve four-year terms. The position has an annual salary of $15,712. The election is June 14.

Anne Cleary

Cleary, who owns White Lace Bridal and also Hiccups, a boutique children's store downtown, said she wants to help bring more collaboration to the commission table by working more closely with other city organizations.

“I am just passionate about making sure Bismarck continues to grow and is a vibrant and engaging community,” Cleary said. “I'm a small business owner, so I want to make sure that Bismarck is always a place where students, young professionals, homeowners and business owners want to live and raise a family.”

Cleary is involved in a number of community organizations: Downtown Business Association of Bismarck, Bismarck Arts Bash, Bismarck Together 2045 Comprehensive Plan Advisory Board, and the University of Mary Alumni Committee.

Cleary in 2017 requested variances so that she could build a small home on her lot in the Cathedral Area Historic District. The commission at the time upheld a Board of Adjustments denial. Cleary again appealed the decision in 2019 and got the decision overturned. Though this is not what pushed her to run, she said, she values it as a great learning experience.

Cleary said she supports the 2022 city budget, which raised property taxes, after having discussions with the city's finance department.

“After seeing how the city is using their funds and seeing what was needed in the budget, I would have supported it,” she said. “I think that when you look at the nuts and bolts of the budget, a lot of that is going to things that aren't wants, they are needs for a growing city like Bismarck."

Cleary is in favor of moving away from special assessments to fund infrastructure maintenance and instead implementing a street utility fee, which the city has been trying to institute for several years.

The commission reconvened its Special Assessment Task Force after the 2021 Legislature passed a law that allows cities to replace some special assessments with a fee. The task force is working on a tier system and is aiming to put a proposal before voters on the November ballot.

Cleary said she thinks the utility fee plan still needs work and stressed the importance of communicating the plan clearly to voters.

She also would support altering the water rate system. A new tier rate system approved in 2018 has been criticized by some residents as being too expensive.

“I understand the concept of the tiers but I do think there needs to be a little bit more reworking so that a normal water user is paying a normal rate and so that people aren't feeling punished for a normal water usage,” Cleary said. “As much as I understand that they had to change from the past system, I think it's not a perfect system yet.”

Mike Connelly

Connelly, a traveling staffer for DTN Staffing and a nonmedical home care business owner, said his drive to make a difference for Bismarck has been in the making for a long time.

Connelly for the last four years has watched every local government meeting in the county and has posted them to his citizen advocacy page on Facebook. The "We the People of Burleigh Cty., Bismarck, Schools and Park and Recreation" group has 2,200 members and acts as a forum for people to share perspectives, Connelly said.

When two Bismarck mobile home parks were bought by a Utah-based company in 2019, he said, he worked with residents and local leaders to challenge the new lease, despite not being a mobile home park resident himself. Connelly said his heavy involvement and willingness to represent and advocate for people at all levels makes him a good fit for the commission.

“If I’m willing to do this advocating from the outside looking in, why not attempt to be on the inside to try and benefit our community?” he said.

Connelly said he understands why the commission approved the last budget but thinks the timing of it is “horrible” as the strain of increased taxes combines with an uncertain job market. He said the commission should have waited until a more feasible option was found.

Connelly said he supports changing the structures of water rates and special assessments, but is not yet satisfied with the new plans, saying more work and community guidance is needed.

“I have advocated all along that I want more community input as special assessment gets closer to being ready,” Connelly said. "I don't think right now as it stands it will be ready by November, but we need to get it right for our citizens because there’s only one shot at it.”

Connelly unsuccessfully sought a spot on the commission in 2020. He said that even if he is not elected he would like to serve the community in some way.

“I want to be genuine, I want to engage with the public and I want to work on everything and anything that has the potential to make us better,” Connelly said.

Brittany Leischner

Leischner is a real estate agent who operates Leischner Electric DBA Unicom, a third-generation family business, and owns the seasonal women's clothing boutique Cobalt Moon. She said she hopes to inspire other young people to be engaged with local government by being on the commission.

“Bismarck has given me an immense amount of opportunities and it is a great community,” Leischner said. “I just want to see it continue to thrive and see that the younger generations find the same amount of opportunities that I did in the community.”

Leischner said the communication and management skills she has gained from her experience as a business owner would be “hugely beneficial” at the commission table.

“You learn how to survive in the business aspect from the operation side of things,” Leischner said. “So I think the correlation of all of that is beneficial because ultimately, you're working with the city employees. So there’s a degree of management that comes into it.”

Leischner said she would support both a flat water rate and replacing special assessments with a street utility fee -- though she thinks the current utility fee plan still needs adjusting.

Leischner thought the property tax increase in the last city budget was unfair, and that's part of the reason why she decided to run. She said the increases should have been introduced incrementally over a longer period of time and that the situation should have been better communicated to the public. She said she would not support any further tax increases.

She said a lack of transparency has been an issue and that her No. 1 goal as a commissioner would be to improve the way the board communicates with the public.

“You want to be that voice of the people so that they feel like they have representation at the table and not have decisions being made without their voice,” Leischner said.

Greg Zenker

Zenker, who works for North Plains Plumbing and Heating, has been a city commissioner since 2018. He said he feels he has some unfinished business that he would like to take care of in another term.

One thing he would like to readdress is water rates. Zenker said he regrets voting to approve the new system.

“I am not in favor of this tier system anymore," he said. "It's got to go and there needs to be a flat rate for everybody.”

Zenker's goal is to monitor the budget and find ways to limit tax increases for residents. He voted against the 2021 and 2022 city budgets, both of which saw significant property tax increases for residents. He said there could have been small, incremental increases or more bill reductions to offset the increases.

He also would like to work with local state legislators to get grant money from the state for water treatment facilities to lower water rates.

“I’m proud to say that I have always tried to communicate that I’m diligently fighting the budgetary battle for the citizens of Bismarck," Zenker said.

He supports replacing special assessments with a flat street utility fee.

“Not everybody drives on every street, but the entire community benefits when every street is in good driving condition and safe,” Zenker said.

Mandan City Commission

The Mandan City Commission election has no contested races. Two seats are available and two people are running. Amber Larson is not seeking a second term. Commissioners serve four-year terms. The position has an annual salary of $13,476.

Incumbent Dennis Rohr is seeking his fourth term. He was first elected in 2010. He holds numerous city portfolios including fire and police. Rohr served as Mandan's police chief for 23 years before retiring in 2007, and he's been active in many areas of city government.

Bradley W. Olson has served as the golf operations manager for the Mandan Park District the past 21 years. He also has been involved with area youth and high school sports. Olson has lived in Mandan for more than 30 years.

Reach Alex Kautzman at 701-250-8255 or alexandra.kautzman@bismarcktribune.com.

