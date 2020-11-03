2020 North Dakota general election on track for record voter turnout

North Dakota is poised to set a record for general election voter turnout.
More than 260,000 ballots had been cast before 4 p.m. Monday, comprising early voting and absentee and mail-in ballots. That's about 74% of the state's 2016 general election vote, the previous presidential election. That year, 38% of votes were cast before Election Day.
Higher turnout this year likely is due to the presidential election and a larger state population, according to longtime North Dakota Secretary of State Al Jaeger.
In the last 40 years on record, North Dakota's record turnout was 69% in the 1984 general election. The most general election ballots cast in that time frame was in 2016, totaling 349,945, or 61% of eligible voters.
"I think it'd be fair to say it's going to be a record turnout for North Dakota," said State Election Director Brian Newby, who estimated 375,000 voters and cited population growth and a nationwide trend of early voting eclipsing half the projected total turnout.
"What that to me means is that tomorrow is going to be really busy," Newby said. "People should expect lines, but ... they probably would be equal to the lines they saw in 2016 because we've had so many people vote in advance."
That's what prompted Bismarck voter Nathan Stewart to make his way to the event center late Monday morning.
"I just didn't want to come tomorrow with too many people and big crowds," he said as he walked out after casting his ballot early. "It was very smooth. I was in and out in about five minutes."
He and others who voted early once the Bismarck Event Center first opened to voting Oct. 21 were met by poll workers who took in voter information on tablets behind plastic screens to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Voters and workers alike wore masks, which were lying on a table available for anyone who needed one as they walked into the building.
The rush by North Dakotans to vote ahead of Election Day, either in-person or via absentee ballot, mirrors a national trend this election season. Political watchers are expecting record turnout nationwide for the general election.
See vote.nd.gov for information about voting.
Local counties
Morton County had more than 10,000 ballots cast before 4 p.m. Monday. County Auditor Dawn Rhone is "expecting more than we've ever had," besting the 2016 record of 70% turnout, exceeding 16,000 voters. She sees "the political atmosphere" and the county's growing population as reasons driving turnout.
"I wouldn't be surprised if we get close to 18,000," she said. She expects to have all precincts' results in by 10 p.m. Tuesday.
Her office on Monday morning began processing more than 6,000 absentee ballots. More than 8,300 absentee ballots were sent to Morton County voters -- three times as many as usual, said Rhone, who attributed the increase to June ballot applications that included check-boxes for requesting ballots for other elections, including November.
Many people also prefer to vote absentee rather than go to the polls amid the pandemic, she added.
Over half of Morton County's more than 100 poll workers are new, she said. Many people called her office to volunteer, and she has some on standby to fill in.
Morton County also is putting to first use a variety of new election equipment received in 2019, including ballot scanners, assistive voting devices for people with disabilities to mark ballots, and electronic poll pads. County election workers used a centralized counter for the June primary that counts about 50 ballots a minute.
North Dakota's 53 counties in 2019 and 2020 received new election equipment, most of which will be put to use for the first time for the November election, as the June election was held entirely by mail, with no polls open.
Implementing the new technology and arranging personal protective equipment for poll workers have involved a lot more planning, Rhone said.
"Lots of different things that we had to accommodate for," she said.
Burleigh County had more than 36,100 votes cast before 4 p.m. Monday, more than 22,000 of which are returned absentee ballots.
County Election Manager Erika White expects a record voter turnout. She's planning for a 20% increase over the nearly 49,000 ballots cast in 2016, which was 69% of eligible voters.
The all-mail June election has likely driven interest in absentee voting, and the coronavirus pandemic has likely led many people to plan ahead, according to White.
"They want to be able to vote, and at this time in our life, we don't know what tomorrow will bring, what next week will bring," she said.
Burleigh County has about 200 poll workers. Many volunteers stepped forward, White said. A few dropped out after testing positive for COVID-19 or coming into close contact with others.
"We also have a pretty good backup list of election workers so we can easily fill those spots," she said.
White expects all results to be known Tuesday night. Like Morton County, Burleigh also will use its new election equipment for the first time Tuesday.
Gov. Doug Burgum last month signed an executive order allowing counties last Thursday to begin processing but not tabulating absentee and mail ballots.
Newby said learning full election results could depend on when polls close and how many people remain in line. Amid the pandemic, polling places will be "larger operations than they have been in the past," he said, citing the Alerus Center in Grand Forks as an example.
"We'll have the results (Tuesday) night, but I don't know if it'll be 10 or midnight or 1," the state election director said.
Stewart, who voted early in Bismarck, said he planned to stay up late watching the news to hear the results. He looks forward to the end of the election season, when he hopes fighting over politics will ease.
"It's been pretty ugly and I think it's amplified by social media," he said. "I feel like people say things to each other online that they'd never say face-to-face."
Reservations
The pandemic was a game changer for North Dakota Native Vote, which advocates civic engagement on the five American Indian reservations within the state's borders.
The organization's executive director hopes for record turnout on reservations but says the pandemic could be a barrier.
"I really do hope that people have the ability to go vote or that they have already voted by mail," Executive Director Nicole Donaghy said.
Organizers resorted to many means of getting out the vote amid the pandemic, disseminating ads everywhere from social media to radio to gas station pumps.
Reservation organizers set up no-contact booths with single-use pens for interested voters to fill out ballot applications, and left information packets at doors through no-contact canvassing.
"We've done as much as we can where we can, given the circumstances of the pandemic," Donaghy said.
Voting in 2020 has presented challenges for people who don't have access to a mailbox or don't live closely to a post office, polling site or county drop box, she said.
Sioux County has held early voting, and more than 100 voters participated on Saturday, she said.
"A success for us is reaching every voter," Donaghy said. "I know we probably will not get 100% turnout, but doing better than we did last time, that is a success for us."
The Standing Rock Sioux Tribe joined with the Lakota People's Law Project to organize a phone bank to call Native American voters in North Dakota and in battleground states such as Florida.
As of Sunday, tribal callers -- who relocated from the call center to their homes more than a week ago as a precaution -- had spoken with more than 9,200 potential voters in the Dakotas, Arizona, North Carolina and Florida, according to the Lakota People’s Law Project.
Election Day info
Bis-Man Transit will be offering free rides for CAT bus riders and paratransit riders on Election Day, for all hours of operation and to all locations. Any questions can be directed to the Bis-Man Transit administrative office at 701-258-6817 or info@bismantransit.com.
The North Dakota Department of Health is urging voters on Election Day to take coronavirus precautions including wearing a mask. In Bismarck, it’s required by the city, though not enforced.
“If you follow proper precautions, voting can be done with less risk,” state Disease Control Director Kirby Kruger said. “The easiest steps are still the most effective, including wearing a face covering, staying home if you're sick, complying with voluntary quarantine and washing your hands. Also be sure to maintain a safe distance when waiting to vote.”
Weather shouldn’t be a problem for voters anywhere in North Dakota.
The National Weather Service statewide forecast calls for sunny skies and high temperatures from the upper 50s in the northeast to the lower 70s in the southwest, with no rain. The forecast for Bismarck-Mandan calls for sun, no rain and highs in the upper 60s, with a bit of a breeze.
County canvassing boards meet Monday. The State Canvassing Board meets Nov. 13 to certify the election's results.
(Tribune reporter Amy R. Sisk contributed to this story.)
Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.