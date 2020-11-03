2020 North Dakota general election on track for record voter turnout

Newby said learning full election results could depend on when polls close and how many people remain in line. Amid the pandemic, polling places will be "larger operations than they have been in the past," he said, citing the Alerus Center in Grand Forks as an example.

"We'll have the results (Tuesday) night, but I don't know if it'll be 10 or midnight or 1," the state election director said.

Stewart, who voted early in Bismarck, said he planned to stay up late watching the news to hear the results. He looks forward to the end of the election season, when he hopes fighting over politics will ease.

"It's been pretty ugly and I think it's amplified by social media," he said. "I feel like people say things to each other online that they'd never say face-to-face."

Reservations

The pandemic was a game changer for North Dakota Native Vote, which advocates civic engagement on the five American Indian reservations within the state's borders.

The organization's executive director hopes for record turnout on reservations but says the pandemic could be a barrier.

"I really do hope that people have the ability to go vote or that they have already voted by mail," Executive Director Nicole Donaghy said.