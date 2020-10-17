2 Bismarck attorneys vying for South Central judgeship

“The people who live in the South Central Judicial District need a judge who has been in court, who has criminal experience, civil experience and recent court experience,” he said. “To sum up my judicial philosophy, it would be tough but fair.”

Storbakken

It’s a belief in the judiciary and a respect for the law that have prompted Storbakken, 48, to seek the judgeship, she said.

“I truly believe in and am passionate about accountability,” Storbakken said. “A judge is in a unique position to adhere to the law, hold folks accountable under the law, and be respectful and compassionate at the same time. And that’s really my goal.”

Storbakken said the main role of a judge is to make decisions under the law and to uphold the integrity and independence of the judiciary. Judges must conduct themselves in such a way that “the faith in the judiciary remains,” she said.

“Maintaining high standards of conduct, being able to make decisions without fear or favor, completely independent of outside influence,” she said. “It really comes down to respect for the law, the law as it’s written and not as one person may wish it to be.”