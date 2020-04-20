Doosan Bobcat manufacturing plant workers return to additional safety measures

The company also is requiring hand sanitizer to be available in plant common areas, and it has shut down all tours of its facilities, Breuer said.

Employees in Gwinner are no longer conducting meetings in break rooms but instead holding them on the production floor with bullhorns, to comply with social distancing guidelines, according to Wilkinson. The company also has placed markers to keep workers 6 feet apart as they punch out of work, and it has kept doors open during shift changes.

Company officials met with the Gwinner production plant union representatives on Monday to discuss the measures, Wilkinson said.

Friday's announcement said "temperature testing may be conducted by an on-site nurse, HR representative or a supervisor." Union officials including Wilkinson hope the company will provide daily testing.

"We need more temperature checking. If I had it my way, I'd want every single person that works there to get their temperature checked every single day," Wilkinson said.

Doosan Bobcat is considering that, according to Breuer.

Wilkinson also hopes the company will relax its rules requiring employees to provide medical documentation if they call in sick.