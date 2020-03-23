Developers propose to build 91 apartment units in downtown Bismarck in $16 million project

The Lander Group is calling its proposed 23-unit apartment, west of North Second Street, “The Grove.” The proposed housing development is planned to including four buildings.

"Our tenants will have a little different offering to them than the Renaissance Lofts," Lander said, adding that some of its units might be appealing to dog owners who want to live in one accessible to the outside. "In the Grove, you park in a garage and then you walk (out) your door just like in a house."

Currently the site is occupied by four single-family residential buildings owned by The Boutros Group that the developers plan to demolish.

The Grove units are planned to look like "four large houses," Lander said. "We think that side especially is really a transition site between the core of downtown and a single-family or residential neighborhood to the north and west."

Daniel Nairn, a planner with Bismarck's community development, said he checked to find the properties aren’t on the National Register of Historic Places, the federal government’s official list of places it deems worthy of historic preservation.