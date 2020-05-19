Despite delays to outreach, Burleigh County records highest census response rate in North Dakota

U.S. residents have been able to fill out an online census form for the first time in its over 200-year history.

About 65% of people who responded to the census in Burleigh County filled it out online, the bureau’s data shows. Hutchings, who also heads the Bismarck-Burleigh Complete Count Committee, said he thinks the new online-only option has caused more people to respond to the census, which happens every 10 years.

“The census has adapted over the years and providing an online option for completing the census has really moved it into the next century and made it easier than ever to do,” he said.

Still, three central areas spanning East Boulevard Avenue to the end of Airport Road are showing self-response rates ranging from 62.1% to 63.6% -- the lowest response rates in Bismarck, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

In 2010, the same three areas had the lowest response rates in North Dakota's capital city. But in the 2020 census, an area around Burnt Boat Drive also has a self-response rate of 63.7%, which is 15 percent less than the area's final self-response count in 2010.