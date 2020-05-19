Despite delays to outreach, Burleigh County records highest census response rate in North Dakota

A ceiling poster advertising the census hangs in Kirkwood Mall. A floor decal is pasted nearby -- banner advertisements that were part of Bismarck’s monthslong efforts to make sure residents aren’t undercounted in the 2020 census.
With fewer people visiting malls due to the outbreak of the new coronavirus in North Dakota, Bismarck City Planner Will Hutchings said he feels the messaging has been less effective than anticipated.
Still, although COVID-19 has impacted the Bismarck-Burleigh Complete Count Committee’s plans to advertise and delayed plans to reach "hard-to-count" populations, Burleigh County is the county with the highest response rate in North Dakota, according to U.S. Census Bureau data.
Burleigh County has a 73.9% response rate -- the highest self-response rate among North Dakota counties and 67th in the nation. Lincoln has the seventh highest self-response rate, while Bismarck ranks at 16, according to the same data.
Meanwhile, North Dakota, with a 58.9% self-response rate, is 26th in the nation, just below the 59.6% national average. In 2010, North Dakota's final census self-response rate was 78%, while Burleigh County recorded a 77.7% response rate.
To many state and local government officials, a high self-response rate will ensure North Dakota won't miss out on the $675 billion in annual federal funding that will be allocated to schools, hospitals, roads and other programs across the country.
U.S. residents have been able to fill out an online census form for the first time in its over 200-year history.
About 65% of people who responded to the census in Burleigh County filled it out online, the bureau’s data shows. Hutchings, who also heads the Bismarck-Burleigh Complete Count Committee, said he thinks the new online-only option has caused more people to respond to the census, which happens every 10 years.
“The census has adapted over the years and providing an online option for completing the census has really moved it into the next century and made it easier than ever to do,” he said.
Still, three central areas spanning East Boulevard Avenue to the end of Airport Road are showing self-response rates ranging from 62.1% to 63.6% -- the lowest response rates in Bismarck, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
In 2010, the same three areas had the lowest response rates in North Dakota's capital city. But in the 2020 census, an area around Burnt Boat Drive also has a self-response rate of 63.7%, which is 15 percent less than the area's final self-response count in 2010.
The Bismarck-Burleigh Complete Count Committee is attempting to improve these numbers by providing census 2020 posters to businesses and organizations in the areas with lower self-response rates.
“The other way that we do this is through our partnership with Bismarck Public Schools," Hutchings said, adding that information is distributed by teachers and school staff.
Delays to plans
The Bismarck-Burleigh Complete Count Committee’s plans have been delayed due to COVID-19.
Census takers are tasked to visit the homes of people who have not responded to the census and help them fill it out. They were scheduled to begin visiting neighborhoods from March 12 to July 31. Census takers are now scheduled to visit homes from August 11 until October 31.
The Bismarck-Burleigh Complete Count Committee also planned for census takers to count people who are unrelated and living together in a facility, like dormitories and homeless shelters, between April 2 to June 1. The committee has pushed back its start date for what it calls “In-Person Group Quarters Enumeration” to a later date, Hutchings said.
“At this time, the census has not been able to identify when it makes the most sense to start that effort up again. There’s just waiting on what that revised schedule will be,” he said.
The Bismarck-Burleigh Complete Count Committee also scheduled census takers to count people using services such as soup kitchens, shelters and food banks from March 30 to April 1. But those plans were also delayed due to COVID-19.
Census takers were also scheduled to “count people experiencing homelessness outdoors,” Hutchings said, but that’s been delayed as well, he said.
“So the census takers typically will count people in parks, benches and under bridges. The same as the service-based enumeration,” Hutchings said. “That is going to have to wait while the census decides when it’s safe to put the employees and the enumerators back on to that task.”
Morton County
Meanwhile, Morton County has the second-highest self-response rate in North Dakota at 68%. Mandan is ranked 25th in the state.
The Morton Mandan Public Library's Bookmobile program primarily brings library materials, such as books, magazines and DVDs, to rural areas, but its staff has also led census efforts in Morton County. Decorated with a census banner and playing a census advertisement on its speakers, the bookmobile has been visiting rural Morton County cities including Flasher, New Salem and Hebron weekly.
The bookmobile usually visits Morton County's outlying cities monthly, said Morton Mandan Public Library Assistant Director Monica DeCarlo, but "with schools being closed, it's actually given us some flexibility with our schedule," DeCarlo said.
The library canceled plans for staff to bring tablets for people to complete the census on the bookmobile, following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines. Instead, the bookmobile's driver is referring community members to staff who guide them over the phone in completing the census.
Reach Andy Tsubasa Field at 701-250-8264 or andy.field@bismarcktribune.com.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.