All the stress that I was going through caused me to have two major strokes at age 31. I lost my speech and use of the right side of my body. I also lost vision in my left eye.

While I was recovering, my daughter did assist me. Her behavior completely changed. She began to be responsible. I was able to find a new job, and she was considerate of my condition.

My daughter and I moved to a different county, as her school district had expelled her. The new school was across the street from our new home, and I thought that with the move she would be happier.

At first, all was good. She was happy to attend school with some child actors. They even encouraged her to do theater, and she was successful. Unfortunately, I couldn't attend, as my employer would not give me the time.

I believe that because of this, she began to act out. I will take her to school, and she will turn around and go back home and go to bed. What can I do to ease this constant battle and stress? -- Distraught Mother