Ensuring quality time

Dear Annie: I am a divorced female in my late 40s. I have been in a relationship for six years. I work full time and am financially independent. My partner takes offense if I do things for myself, such as working out at the gym, getting manicures and brushing my teeth before bed. He accuses me of not wanting to spend time with him. Am I being selfish? -- Selfish Sally

Dear Selfish Sally: It sounds like you are with Controlling Charlie. There is nothing wrong with going to the gym, brushing your teeth and even getting manicures. In fact, an argument can be made that they are important ingredients of a healthy life. The fact that your boyfriend takes offense to any of this is ridiculous. Make sure you have quality time with him but not at the expense of your health and personal hygiene. If he argues with you, send him packing, and be sure to include his toothbrush.