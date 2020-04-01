Dear Annie: I'd like to offer an idea for the man who finds it difficult to express his feelings in therapy. He described my husband perfectly.

One day it hit me that my professional, high-functioning, "normal" husband might have mild Asperger's syndrome. Although we were both shocked that it was possible nobody had figured out until he was in his 60s, we pushed forward.

We read articles and books on Asperger's syndrome that perfectly described his emotional unavailability and communication problem. We suddenly became aware that neither of us had really understood the thought process and communication of the other all these years. We have been using new techniques to further our understanding of each other.

Now, rather than arguing, we try to reframe our discussion and guide each other to understanding. It has been an epiphany to realize how often we are actually on the same page. I often ask how he feels about issues, to help both of us realize that genuine, deeply caring feelings are in there.