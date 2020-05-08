× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dear Annie: While it is the best advice for stemming the COVID-19 pandemic, being told to isolate when you are a recovering alcoholic is the exact opposite of what the program Alcoholics Anonymous teaches us.

However, during this isolation, when most of the AA meeting places have been shut down, an alternative has blossomed. The meetings in my area have created many, many online meetings available at all times of the day, and they have been an absolute lifesaver for many. People can join from wherever they are. Just yesterday, I was in an online AA meeting and had the opportunity to hear someone share from India! A half a world away and his story is the same as mine! I have gone to several online meetings and "see" people that I would never have met otherwise. It has been a silver lining in this dark and lonely cloud. -- Anonymous

Dear Anonymous: I've heard from several people what a blessing the online AA meetings have been during this time. Quarantine poses unique challenges for people recovering from addiction. To anyone facing that struggle: If you have access to a computer, please try a virtual support group. AA, Narcotics Anonymous, Families Anonymous, LifeRing and others all have options available.