Dear Annie: I have been seeing this guy for about eight months now and don't know how to explain what the situation is. He always comes to my house, and we watch TV and do a lot of talking. I feel like I have known him my whole life and am so comfortable with him.

My problem is that we never go out or do anything together. I have asked him if he is embarrassed to be seen in public with me, and all he says, emphatically, is no, and then he changes the subject.

I truly think I'm going crazy. What do I do? -- Homebound

Dear Homebound: Don't end it; just change it. If you want to go out on a date, then go out on a date. The next time he says he is going to come over to watch TV, tell him you will meet him at a local restaurant or movie theater to have a night out.

It is important to communicate to your partner what is important to you. If it's a nice night on the town, then insist on it. You are certainly entitled to one. If he refuses, then yes, it is time to look for a new partner.

Personality differences