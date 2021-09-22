Dear Annie: In a recent column, a reader stated his wife has a serious addiction to pain pills after years of being prescribed them, hasn't worked in those years, spends most of her time in bed, breaks into pill safes and begs for more pills. You told him that his wife has a severe opioid addiction. This is entirely possible. However, it is not clear from the letter that his wife's doctor has been consulted to diagnose addiction.

There are a number of other issues that might have her asking for more pain medicine. It is possible, for example, that she is desperate because her pain is inadequately controlled. This can result in behavior that resembles addiction and is often called "pseudo-addiction." If it is pseudo-addiction, this does not mean the reader should give his wife extra pills. It does mean that a doctor with experience in pain control needs to be consulted. It is possible, for example, that a different medicine may be more useful than more of her current one. However, that is not my call to make, or her family's, or yours. It is a pain specialist's job to make those decisions.