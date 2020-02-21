Dear Annie: I am a 64-year-old woman. Trying to date seems more difficult as I get older. Seems like most men only want one thing or younger women. I have tried online dating sites with not much luck. I live in a small town, and there aren't many single men. Do you have any suggestions on where to meet a good man? -- L.C.

Dear L.C.: To the men who will only date younger women, good riddance. They've done you a favor by disqualifying themselves. Now, on meeting men who are deserving of your time and attention: It's fantastic that you've dabbled in online dating, and you should leave your accounts open on those sites. That said, I think you should also venture out and try some new hobbies offline, e.g., tennis lessons, a book club, classes at a local community college or library, a jogging group, a volunteer position, or anything else that you might want to experience. Often it's when we focus on our own growth that we end up meeting someone special.

Keeping children safe

Dear Annie: In response to "Worried about Neighbors' Infant," I'm writing to inform your readers about an important car seat safety issue during these cold winter months.