As for your diary, tear out the hurtful pages if that is what you want to do. However, if you would prefer to leave them in, then leave them in. It was through those dark times that you came to see the light. The greater your storm, the brighter your rainbow.

If you are afraid of hurting people's feelings, perhaps you could add something in your diary saying just that. Pretending the past didn't happen won't erase it. However, the love and gratitude you feel for the people in your life today is what's important. People forgive, and if you express that appreciation and love in your diary, I'm sure it will come through.

In the meantime, if you don't want anyone to read your diary, keep it in a safe place.

Glue traps

Dear Annie: The letter from "A Mouse Admirer," and your response, reminded me of an incident that highlighted the importance of perseverance.

Several months ago, I set out sticky traps to catch a mouse in my home. When a mouse did get caught, my daughter and I were horrified that the creature had not died. We thought drowning would be the quickest remedy, so we placed the mouse, trap and all, in a bucket of water. Instead of drowning, the mouse began to swim and dragged the trap, which floated on top of the water.