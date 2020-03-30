Dear Annie: Please help me with a problem I'm having at home. I'm a 15-year-old girl still living at home, and my mother is insisting that I go to her OB-GYN doctor, who is a man. She has already made an appointment for a few months from now.

I am a very modest person and have never had an intimate exam by a male doctor, and the thought of it is causing me tremendous anxiety and turmoil. I am losing sleep over it.

She keeps telling me that I am being silly, but, Annie, all I've been seeing in the news lately are stories of how male doctors, who were thought of as "pillars of the community," are being arrested for sexual abuse. The latest story of Andrew Yang's wife coming forward with her story is just eating away at me. And there are all of these sports doctors at universities being suspended.

Annie, all men are naturally turned on visually, so how are we to believe that a doctor is able to "turn it off" once they've put their white coats on? In Googling the subject, you will find hundreds of cases where these doctors have been "caught," which begs the question, are all of them like that and are only the "unlucky" ones caught? We just had a local male nurse at the hospital here charged for sexual abuse on a female patient.