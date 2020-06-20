× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Dear Annie: I was given up for adoption at four months old and was adopted by my maternal grandparents. I was raised as an only child, even though I knew who my siblings were and saw them regularly. My biological mother sowed seeds of hatred and division between my siblings and myself at every opportunity.

Upon her death, we found out that she had cashed in her life insurance policies and had no cemetery plot. Now, mind you, I ceased having a relationship with this lady for the last 20 years of her life.

While making the funeral arrangements, I agreed to help my siblings by giving them one of my own burial plots with the understanding that they must pay for the opening and closing and the vault. We all agreed to borrow the money for the funeral, and we all signed the loan. My brother agreed to borrow the money for the opening and closing separately. Two days prior to the funeral, he informed me that he did not get the loan. I agreed to pay for it with the stipulation that they would reimburse me.

I found out a month after the funeral that he did, in fact, get the loan and blew the money partying. I confronted him about it, and he was irate that I'd even asked him about it. And in reference to the loan for the funeral, my siblings made just two payments of their share and never brought it up again.