Dear Annie: We have two daughters, ages 30 and 32. They are both educated professionals. While they are completely self-sufficient financially (no debt because we paid for their higher education), we are still their "go-to" for emotional support. They are active socially with friends, colleagues and acquaintances, but neither daughter seems interested in dating. We are continually told by others that they are still "young" and that, these days, young people don't get married until their mid-30s. We get that, but if there is no interest in dating now, how is marriage going to happen in the next five years?

How can we let this go? We've been happily married for 34 years and wish for that kind of love, companionship and support for our girls. -- Parents of Perpetually Single Daughters

Dear Parents of Perpetually Single Daughters: They're not broken, so stop trying to fix them up. You said it yourself that they are self-sufficient, have active social lives and value their relationships with you. There are plenty of parents reading this with envy.