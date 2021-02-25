Change of scenery

Dear Annie: Thank you for telling "Bewildered" -- whose toxic family had contacted her out of the blue, acting as though they'd never done anything wrong -- to get therapy.

I would also encourage "Bewildered" to move, as soon as they are able to -- even if it is just across town. A new place. A fresh start. A new phone number.

Family is those that are around you and care for you as much as you care for them. You don't owe blood family a single thing. Abusers will never admit fault. And the children will never see it; they are simply parroting the behavior of their elders.

I was happiest when I was 2,500 miles away from my family. I am back now but see no reason to get close. They haven't changed; I have. -- Know Better Now

Dear Know Better: Wherever you go, there you are -- but I can agree that sometimes a change of scenery can be a much-needed refresh. I'm glad you found boundaries that gave you peace, no matter your location.

