× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dear Annie: I am a 77-year-old woman, recently transplanted after 50 years in a different city and province. Due to COVID-19, I am really isolated -- alone in my apartment 99% of the time. I go out once a week to shop, and every two or three weeks I'll go to the laundry room. Four generations of my family live in a triplex. I live in a building with 400 apartments and probably more than 2,000 people, ranging from seniors to large families to university students. I don't want to put my family in danger coming near me! Senior services are available, but I like to choose my own food.

In my laundry room, someone put up an offer to help seniors during the crisis. Although that person left phone numbers to tear off, they did not say who they are or in which apartment they live. It may even be someone in the neighborhood, not a fellow resident.

Friday, I got a note in the mail telling me I am "being thought of during this time" and wishing me well. There was no signature on the card or return address on the envelope.