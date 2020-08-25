× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dear Annie: My wife and I are a retired elderly couple living in a ranch-style home. Over the last four years, my wife has had some health issues and is limited in what she can do. I have been more or less a caregiver, doing all the chores around the house, such as cleaning, washing clothes, cooking and shopping.

Her daughter, who is my stepdaughter and over 50 years old, has been asking to help us with the housework. So, this past week, we asked her to clean a dining room for us by dusting; washing windows; cleaning woodwork, a china closet, a buffet and a dining table; and sweeping the floor. I noticed this morning that the buffet looked unclean. I took a baby wipe and just went along the edges, and it was not clean, and the baby wipe was very dirty.

I asked my wife if her daughter had cleaned the buffet. She said yes and that she applied Pledge. Should I approach my stepdaughter, who has a temper? I paid $50 for her work. Should I ignore it or tell her about my finding? Maybe I should just do the work myself. -- Dusty Buffet Table