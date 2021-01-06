Dear Annie: My fiancee and I have been together for six years, and I am having a hard time understanding where I fit in her life. She claims to love me, but lately, her actions just don't say that. She puts everyone ahead of me. Last Christmas, we went to her mom's on the other side of the country and her mom told her she had to introduce me as her friend.

She still has contact with her ex-husband, who, after we got together, asked her to send him inappropriate pictures of herself. She contacts him when she gets drunk, about every six months. Then she lies about it, even when I catch her talking to him.

Her daughter who is 30 just had her fourth child, and my fiancee devotes time and money to her. Her daughter makes more money than both of us. We spent over $250 on a baby shower for her daughter and only about $50 on my son and his wife when they were expecting their first child.

I just feel like I am being used and taken advantage of. We bought a car together last summer, and she put it solely in her name. Every time I ask if we can get my name on the title, she says, "Sure, you pay for it." I think we should go halves like we did paying for the car. -- Scared and Confused