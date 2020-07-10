× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dear Annie: My husband is in his late 50s and works in road construction. Every time that he is assigned to a job that lasts at least six to eight weeks, he always seems to start trying to pick up a female co-worker, usually in the age range of 25 to 35. He will buy them cigarettes and lunch and drinks and is super sweet to them. He texts them all day and always tells them how beautiful they looked that day. And to every single one of these women, he at some point says: "Ever since I've met you, I've really come out of my shell. Thank you."

I have tried to talk to him about it, but he just denies it every time, even as I quote to him the text messages verbatim. He doesn't know how I know that he does this. (I won't reveal my method here.) I don't know if it is something to worry about. Am I just overreacting? To me, it seems like emotional abuse.

I have to know, Annie, should I stay with him or dump his sorry butt? -- Confused

Dear Confused: If only he really were sorry; that's the crux of the issue. He doesn't seem to have a shred of remorse. Tell him that if he wants this marriage to work, you two need to go to marriage counseling. Otherwise, he can take his shell and get crawling.

FaceTime manners