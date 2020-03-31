My suggestion is this: Try keeping a journal. Get a loose-leaf notebook that is specially dedicated to holding your thoughts and feelings related to your "buried anger" or any thoughts and feelings you have difficulty sharing. When you get a glimmer of one of those thoughts and feelings, write down as much as you can about it. Ask it questions. Get really calm and quiet and listen for answers.

Perhaps go for a walk and listen for answers on the walk. Then write down what you hear. Read what you have written. You may want to add an additional thought or reflection. Give your written piece a title and a date at the top of the page. Put it in your notebook.

Keep doing this over a period of time, say, a month. Then look over what you have written. See if there are any items you would like to shine more light on. Jot those on a list. Then keep your eyes open for answers to the questions you raise. When you get an answer, jot that down on a separate page. It might be a change in behavior or attitude. Write it down clearly and start practicing it.

Your psyche is like an onion. As you write about one layer and put that in the notebook, it will release energy for the next layer. Soon, you'll have a collection of wisdom and guidance that will free you up to share, perhaps with your spouse, a friend or a therapist.