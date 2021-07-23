Dear Annie: I'm a father of two amazing children and completely loyal husband of more than 20 years. But I have an ongoing issue with my parents-in-law, especially my father-in-law.

About 15 years ago, when our oldest child was a toddler, my in-laws became upset that I wasn't pushing religion hard enough in the household. They told my wife I was a "bad father." When I confronted my in-laws during a future visit, they denied saying it until my wife agreed with me in front of them. After that, they agreed to leave it to my wife and me to educate our kids in all matters religious. Unfortunately, not only did they continue to interfere with our parenting, but they also continued to speak negatively about me to my wife constantly. Years of such comments have caused great strain on my marriage, and I believe, at this point, divorce is inevitable.

The way I see it, my in-laws forced my wife (who is an only child) to choose between them and me. She's tried to remain neutral, and I do my best to ignore their snark, but I've come to believe there's no solution to this problem other than to split up.