Dear Annie: My heart hurts so much. Last January, my nephew was diagnosed with leukemia. He is 3 years old. He is only a little boy. He is so strong, and he tries to be a happy little guy. My sister is always talking about my nephew and how his appointments go, and that is fine; I want to hear about them and to know what the next steps are. But here is my problem. I also have a beautiful niece. She is 9 years old. I know my sister loves her very much, but it seems as if she gets put on the back burner when it comes to her brother. My question is: How can I bring this up to my sister without starting a fight? -- Auntie of Two