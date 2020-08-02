× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dear Annie: My letter about how to deal with my wife about getting a second dog made it in your column. I never in my wildest dreams ever thought it would! This is a nightmare right out of a TV sitcom whereby the husband does something stupid that publicly humiliates his wife, and their neighbors and friends are privy to the inner workings (or nonworkings) of their marriage. This is not your fault at all; I'm the one who was stupid enough to write.

As of this writing, she has not seen the column, nor have any of her friends. By the way, we live in a small town and my wife has a very visible job.

I cannot tell you how much trouble I am in if she finds out. She will hate me forever. I have done many things to cause her frustration over the years; public humiliation may be that which causes irreparable harm. She's already had to put up with numerous health problems and financial problems and other problems.

I'm in so much trouble. What do I do? -- Caught Writing to Dear Annie

Dear Caught Writing: You might be digging yourself into an even bigger hole than your new puppy could dig in your backyard. Now, let's get you out of the hole.