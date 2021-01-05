Dear Annie: I have been with my husband for almost nine years. We have been married for three years. His family was nice to me before the wedding, but after, they became aloof. His daughter is horrible. She has NO respect, not even for my husband.

My husband has a lot of money -- a few million dollars. He has never told me this, but his friends did. I also found paperwork showing that he has about $2.5 million. We live in a rat hole, to say the least, and with the COVID-19, I lost my job of 46 years. Before we married, I had my own house, car and life. Now I rent my house; my car is in the garage; and my husband is a recluse. I have no money, and the unemployment agency keeps saying I owe them money for the past 10 months. I thought they were supposed to pay me money!

My husband is a Scrooge. He's 68 years old and acts like he's 98. He does not want to do anything or go anywhere and complains about money all the time. Asking him for grocery money is like pulling teeth. He knows he has me in a rut, as I'm not working.

My daughter-in-law has never given us a card, a gift or a kind word in the nine years that we have been together. My husband thinks she's a goddess and treats her like a queen. My husband's ex-wife went with his brother and divorced him and took him for a pretty penny.