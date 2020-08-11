Dear Annie: I have an absolutely wonderful boyfriend who I have been with for nearly two years. The only issue we have is regarding some of my exes. Although I have proven to him that I have no lingering feelings whatsoever, he has a hard time when they come up in anyone's conversation, or if they contact me out of the blue.

Recently, one of my exes, "Josh," was in a very bad place because of extensive drug use, overall recklessness, violence and possible attempted suicide. He did not have many people looking out for him, so I wanted to reach out to hear his side of things and see if I could help, because this was nothing like the person I knew. I was very worried. And for my sake, too, I wanted to know if I really dated someone who did the terrible things I was hearing, and I just wanted some closure. I wasn't sure if being on his radar was the best thing, but my boyfriend especially did not want me to have any communication with him, partly out of concern for my safety.