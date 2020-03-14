Dear Annie: My wife and I have a 20-year-old son, "Joe," who has "failure to launch" syndrome. He coasted through high school, smoked pot, played video games and did the minimum to get by. After graduation, we agreed he could work part time and go to college, while living at home, although I would have preferred he work full time or join the service.

He took no classes over the summer and continued his part-time job delivering pizza for less than minimum wage and tips. Most days, he started work at 4:00 in the afternoon, and he got into the habit of coming home at 10:00 p.m., playing video games and/or partying with friends until 4 in the morning, and then sleeping or staying in bed until thirty minutes before work. If he was not scheduled for work, he would end up in the basement playing video games.

He successfully completed one college course in January. He started his second class in September and withdrew by October. He figured out college "was not for him." We told him he had to get a full-time job. The late-night partying and video games continued until December when we insisted he stop smoking pot and apply for jobs. Surprisingly, he ditched his friends, quit pot and became a different person who was more outgoing and would talk with us.