Dear Anne: I'm a 49-year-old who has been dating and living with my girlfriend for almost one year now. I'm madly in love with her, and she says the same. We have talked about marriage, and I would love to, but she keeps saying no.

She went through a 25-year marriage that she thought would last forever. She had been single for a few years, until the time we started dating. When we talk about it, she says her fear is that, one day, I will leave her, too. I can't get her to understand that I'm not like that, and she would have to try hard to push me away.

What can I do or say to ease her mind? -- Confused and In Love

Dear Confused and In Love: It sounds like she is traumatized from the abandonment she suffered during her first marriage. She is frozen with fear, anticipating that what happened to her the first time will happen again.